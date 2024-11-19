Florence Pugh had her eggs frozen at 27 after she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.

Florence Pugh has opened up about her health troubles

The 28-year-old movie star opted to freeze her eggs after she was diagnosed with conditions, which could potentially make it tough for her to conceive later in life.

During an appearance on the 'SHE MD' podcast, Florence shared: "I had this sudden feeling that I should go and get everything checked. I'd had a few weird dreams, I think my body was telling me.

"She asked if I’d ever had an egg count done and I was like, 'No what do you mean? I'm so young. Why do I need an egg count?'"

Florence felt shocked when she was asked to consider freezing her eggs.

The Hollywood star has always dreamed of having children and she never really considered that it may become problematic.

She explained: "It was just so bizarre because my family are baby-making machines.

"My mum had babies into her 40s. My gran had babies throughout … And then of course, I learned completely different information, at age 27, that I need to get my eggs out, and do it quickly, which was just a bit of a mind-boggling realisation, and one that I'm really lucky and glad that I found out when I did because I've been wanting kids since I was a child."

Although PCOS is the leading cause of infertility in women, Florence didn't realise it was so common.

She added: "I really just thought that it was something that you'd feel and that you'd know you had and that it wasn't really a worry. And then of course you find out you do have it, and you realise you have to change your lifestyle, you have to be proactive and think ahead into the future.

"I think [for] lots of young women, that's not really necessarily what you're thinking of doing when you're in your 20s."