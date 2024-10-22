Former Abercrombie and Fitch chief executive Mike Jeffries has been arrested on sex trafficking charges.

The 80-year-old businessman - who served as the company's CEO between 1992 and 2014 - has been arrested in Florida and is now due to appear in court on Tuesday (22.10.24) in West Palm Beach.

Speaking at a news conference in New York, Breon Peace, the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, has accused Jeffries of using his "power, his wealth and his influence, to traffic men for his own sexual pleasure and that of his romantic partner, Matthew Smith".

Smith has also been arrested in Florida, while a third man, James Jacobson, has been arrested in Wisconsin and is facing the same charges.

Jacobson acted as a "recruiter to find men", according to Peace, who has accused him of engaging in "try outs with men across the world where he would typically pay them to engage in sex acts with him".

What's more, Peace has accused all three men of using "force, fraud and coercion to traffic those men for their own sexual gratification".

Meanwhile, James E Dennehy, the FBI's assistant director in charge in New York, observed that the indictment "highlights the abhorrent behaviour" of Jeffries, Smith and Jacobson.

Dennehy has described the allegations as "disturbing, dishonourable and disgraceful".

The FBI's investigation followed a BBC report in 2023 that explored allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse from Jeffries and his partner. The investigation claimed to have exposed a sophisticated criminal operation involving a middleman and a network of recruiters.

Jeffries and Smith previously denied any wrongdoing.

In response to the latest developments, Jeffries' lawyer told the BBC: "We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse – not the media."