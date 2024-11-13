Skai Jackson is pregnant.

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson is pregnant

The 22-year-old actress is in a relationship with a man whom she has not yet publicly identified but confirmed on Tuesday (12.11.24) that they are expecting their first child together.

She told People: "I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full."

The former child star is best known for playing Zuri Ross on the Disney Channel sitcom 'Jessie' alongside Debbie Ryan in the early 2010s, and continued in the role in the spin-off 'Bunk'd in the years that followed.

The happy news for Skai comes after a difficult summer which saw her arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

In August, the former 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant arrested after police officers were called to Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles when security spotted Skai, 22, and her boyfriend arguing.

However, the Los Angeles County DA's office then declined to file charges against her.

A representative for Skai said: "Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding. We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind and Skai looks forward to putting this behind her."

TMZ previously reported that Skai pushed her boyfriend "more than once" and the couple were detained by security until law enforcement arrived.

Both Skai and her boyfriend denied a physical fight and are said to have told officers that they were engaged.

There were no weapons involved nor any identifiable injuries, according to the sheriff's department at the time.

Skai and her unnamed partner have previously kept their relationship out of the public eye.