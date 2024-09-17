Former Simple Minds drummer Kenny Hyslop has died at the age of 73.

The musician's passing was announced by Ultravox singer Midge Ure, 70, on his social media accounts, with the 'Vienna' hitmaker paying tribute to his last friend and former bandmate.

The pair were in new wave band Salvation together which later became Slik, before Kenny joined Simple Minds in 1981 for a year's tenure behind the kit.

On Instagram, Midge said: "Just about to board the British Airways flight from JFK and heard my old friend/Slik/Simple Minds drummer Kenny Hyslop has passed way. He lived a lively life! Huge condolences to his friends and family. He was much loved.

"Kenny was the ‘Chris’ of Slik. We were joined at the hip in those very early years. Instantly bonding over our mutual love of ‘button down pocket’ cowboy shirts! It’s the small thing which enables great friendships to grow…"

In response to the news, multiple fans have paid tribute Kenny and paid their respects to the late musician.

One fan commented on Midge's post: "I’m deeply saddened to hear news of Kenny’s death. He was a great drummer, huge talent and such a lovely person. Well respected by many and will be sadly missed."

Another commented: "Dear Midge, my thoughts are with you and Kenny's family and friends. May Kenny rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing."

Kenny joined Simple Minds - fronted by Jim Kerr - after original drummer Brian McGee quit in 1981 after being frustrated during the recording sessions for what became the band's fourth LP, double album 'Sons and Fascination/Sister Feelings Call'.

He performed with the band on the first leg of the 'Sons and Fascination Tour' and played on the studio recording of the song 'Promised You a Miracle', which became a single.

However, he left in early 1982 due to artistic differences with the rest of the band and was replaced for the second leg of the 'Sons and Fascination Tour' by former Café Jacques drummer Mike Ogletree,

The musician's cause of death is not yet known but it has been reported that he had been ill for some time.

Kenny was born in Helensburgh, Scotland, in 1951 and spent his life in the music industry in the UK and Canada.