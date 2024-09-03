James Darren has died at the age of 88.

The actor became a teen idol in Hollywood during the 1950s and 1960s with roles in films such as 'Gidget' alongside Sandra Dee - for which he also performed the theme song - and then released the track 'Goodbye Cruel World' but passed away on Monday (02.09.24), his close friend Nancy Sinatra confirmed as she sent her love to his children.

She wrote on X: "One of my dearest, closest friends in all the world, of all my life has passed away. Godfather to my daughter, AJ. Wishing him a fast and beautiful journey through the Universe and beyond. Godspeed, sweet Jimmy."

He is survived by his wife Evy Norlund - whom he tied the knot with in 1960 - and their children Christian, Anthony and Jimmy Jr.

No cause of death has been confirmed yet, but TMZ has claimed that he was due to undergo aortic valve replacement, although he was "deemed too weak to undergo the procedure and was sent home" before the operation could take place.

His death was also confirmed by a statement posted to his official website.

It read: "We are sad to report that Jimmy Darren died in his sleep at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles today.

"His son Jim Moret, a correspondent for Inside Edition, told The Hollywood Reporter. He had entered the hospital for an aortic valve replacement but was deemed too weak to have the surgery; he went home but had to return. Our thoughts and prayers are with Evy and the kids in this time of grief.."

In the 1980s, he appeared as Officer James Corrigan in the police drama 'T. J. Hooker' and towards the end of the 1990s, he played Vic Fontaine in 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine'.

His final on-screen appearance came in the form of the 2017 drama film 'Paulie' and he released his 14th album 'Live! For the First Time!' in 2019.