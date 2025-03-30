Fran Drescher has a "little rotation" of friends with benefits.

Fran Drescher's sex life confession

The 67-year-old actress revealed she does not want a serious relationship and is happy to have more casual encounters with some trusted partners.

She told Page Six: "I have a little rotation. I’m Fran Drescher. What do you think?!”

Fran explained that she and her gay ex-husband Peter Jacobson are still “very close,” so the most she can give anyone else is a “friend with benefits” situation.

Fran and Peter met when she was 15 and tied the knot in 1978 when she was 21. They separated in 1996 and divorced in 1999 with Jacobson later coming out as gay.

However, the pair have remained close and Fran admitted it would be hard for a new partner to compete with their shared history.

She told DailyMail.com: "We are divorced, but still single because it is hard to compete with what we shared. We have been together since we were 15 and we've been through so much."

Peter added: "When you are lucky in life and you meet your soulmate, there is nothing that can tear you apart. We vacation together. We do everything together… It is a deep, deep love."

Meanwhile, Fran also revealed that her Broadway musical based on 'The Nanny' sitcom has been put on hold, due to a variety of circumstances.

She explained to Page Six: "We’re going to resurrect it but between the [actors] strike, my dad passing away [in 2024] and now the Palisades fires, which impacted my house… there’s only so much I can do. You have to be in the right frame of mind.

"I don’t try to hide it. I’m very gentle with myself. I share what I’m going through and I keep it very small with people that I feel very safe with and over time it gets better.”

While Fran's LA home is "still standing, but it’s not livable", she has been dividing her time between Beverly Hills and New York.

She said: "I have a place here in New York, too. I’m very happy because this is my home, too."