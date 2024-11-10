Frankie Muniz insisted he was "OK" after crashing his car in a NASCAR race.

Frankie Munitz's car was hit from behind

The former 'Malcolm in the Middle' star was seen limping towards an ambulance after losing control of his vehicle after taking a "hard hit" from behind during the Craftsman Truck Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona on Friday (08.11.24) but he later reassured fans he wasn't seriously injured and the race had been a learning experience.

The 38-year-old star told reporters after the race: “I’m OK.

“I felt like got a good opportunity to run with some guys, I made some passes. Lost a few spots on restarts, then went back out and passed them again.

"So it was good for me to figure out how to get by people. You know, I haven’t really gotten to do that much this year so that was really positive.

"We just wanted to keep going, I wanted to keep running. But there was nowhere for me to go, and I got hit from behind.

"But I don’t feel like there was anything I could have done there. That was a luck situation of getting through it, but it’s unfortunate."

Despite the crash, the former actor is feeling optimistic about his new career and "so excited" for next season.

He added: "This year wasn’t what we had hoped, but this proved that I can race with guys, I can pass here. We’re gonna be better next year, and I’ve got the whole off-season to prepare. We’re gonna go get it."

It was announced last month that Frankie was joining the Reaume Brothers Racing team for the 2025 season.

He told People magazine: "I don't want to say it's a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever.

"I started with doing the open wheel route. I thought I was going to go IndyCar, kind of the Formula 1 route, but I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to try NASCAR.

"I wanted to do it. I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it's not something I necessarily thought that I'd ever get the opportunity to do."