Lindsay Lohan will only accept acting roles that "work around" her family.

Lindsay Lohan's career choices are influenced by her family

The 'Freakier Friday' actress - who has two-year-old son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas - has opened up on her career choices, and explained why she will only take on certain projects at this point in her career.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "Everything I do is [about] what's going to work for my family. "If something works around that, it's meant to happen. If it doesn't work around that, it's a no-go."

Reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis on Disney's new 'Freaky Friday' sequel is something Lindsay, 38, felt was "meant to happen", along with Netflix films like 'Irish Wish' and 'Our Little Secret'.

She said: "It's manifestation, because I had this thing in my head during COVID, I was like, 'I want to work with Netflix and do a couple movies, but I want to work with Disney again, too.'

"It came to fruition because I believed it. Those things are meant to happen. I love my life, and I'm grateful for these moments I have."

For Jamie, the 66-year-old movie veteran has seen Lindsay grow up in front of the world.

She said in the joint interview: "I've known Lindsay since she was 15.

"That's just an extraordinary thing, to watch someone walk through life."

Lindsay also opened up on how before a mother herself has influenced her 'Freakier Friday' character Anna Coleman.

She has learned to bring a different perspective which she couldn't do in her mid-teens during the first movie.

In the original film, Anna swapped bodies with her mother Tess, played by Jamie, while the sequel will see Anna end up in her daughter Harper's (Julia Butters) body.

She explained: "The closeness that you have with your child, and that bond — how irreplaceable that is, and wanting to do the right thing for your child — is always the most important thing in the world, and nothing can stand in the way of that.

"I also didn't have the calmness that a mother needs to have when a child is losing it.

"Now, I get to play with that. I get to have those moments that Tess used to have with Anna."