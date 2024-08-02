Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks "dumb luck" is the reason behind his successful marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Freddie Prinze Jr. has been married to Sarah Michelle Gellar for more than 20 years

The 48-year-old actor tied the knot with his 'Scooby-Doo' co-star Sarah, 47, in 2002 and more than two decades into their marriage, admitted that there really is "no secret" to their longevity.

He told E! News: "There really is no secret, man. Maybe it's just dumb luck. We just found each other at the right time."

'The Girl in the Pool' star - who met Sarah on the set of ' I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997 but did not start a relationship with her for another three years - has Charlotte, 14, and 11-year-old Rocky with his wife and revealed that while his daughter has taken an interest in his career, his son doesn't care about anything but his own passions.

Asked if his kids have a particular favourite film that he has been in, he said; "My son, he has no interest in anything outside of anime. My daughter, sure. Or at least scenes from everything. That's how they consume their information. They're like 'Dad, I saw a scene come down to you' and I'm like 'Why not watch the movie?' But alright!"

Former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah previously explained that while her son "doesn't dare" about a career in film or television, her daughter is keen to follow in her footsteps but won't allow her to do so until she comes of age.

She told Us Weekly: "My son doesn't care. That's not his world. It's definitely something my daughter and I discuss. It's an ever-evolving conversation. Obviously, there will be a time when I can't say no anymore because I'll be keeping her away from the way her generation communicates. But I also need to wait until she gets to a point where she understands the permanence of what you put out there."