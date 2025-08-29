Josh Hall has claimed he is a "free man" after his divorce from Christina Haack was confirmed.

Josh Hall and Christina Haack's divorce has been finalised

The couple's divorce was finalised by a California judge on Tuesday (26.08.25) - over a year after the pair separated - and took aim at his ex-wife on social media.

Josh captioned an Instagram post on Thursday (28.08.25): "Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality. Finally, legally divorced and a free man.

"I've always worked hard, kept what's mine, and declined hand outs, and I'm keeping that way."

Hall claimed that he has learned not to get involved with "someone who needs constant public validation" following his marriage to Haack.

He wrote: "Lesson learned: don't marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your own personal drama for attention."

Josh is said to have been awarded both properties and cars in the pair's divorce settlement and Christina had suggested earlier this year that she wasn't particularly pleased with the agreement.

The 42-year-old reality TV star told SiriusXM in June: "I signed something. There’s like a process after the process. It was resolved in mediation after I think 12 hours.

"I heard a saying once, like, if you both think you’re screwed, then whatever you want. I don’t know how it goes.

"Look, it’s not great, but I guess it’s done."

The former Flip or Flop host - who has previously been married to TV personalities Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead - had previously praised her legal team for their handling of the separation when the agreement was announced.

Her representative told People magazine: "Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation. She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

Haack had echoed those thoughts on her Instagram account.

She wrote: "You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace. I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance.

"And I'm grateful to have this behind me. I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings."