Lisa Kudrow has revealed the Friends cast only met up once in 17 years before their TV reunion

Lisa Kudrow - who played Phoebe Buffay in the series alongside Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry - has revealed the actors met up for dinner around a decade after 'Friends' went off-air in 2004 and they weren't all in a room together again until they filmed 2021's' Friends: the Reunion' TV special.

During an appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s 'Dinner’s on Me' podcast, she explained: "It [the reunion special] was so good.

"We'd only had dinner the six of us once before since the show ended."

She revealed the dinner took place around "10 years" after the end of 'Friends' and added: "It was like we didn't miss a beat. Just us at someone's house and had dinner and, like, didn't miss a beat."

Even though the whole cast rarely got back together, Lisa remained close to her female co-stars Jennifer and Courteney over the years.

Jennifer previously explained the trio are like "family". Speaking in Variety's Actors on Actors series, she explained: "We see each other. I talked on FaceTime with Court last night for an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really - it’s a family forever."

The show ran from 1994 to 2004 and Lisa recently admitted the group had to work hard at becoming pals in real life.

Appearing on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast, she confessed the "six-way relationship took some work", and the group "worked hard at being friends".

Over the 10 seasons, the castmates became genuine pals away from the camera, and so they would try to "really talk things through" if there were any disagreements.

She recalled: "If someone said something or did something, it didn't get too big because it was, 'Can I talk to you?'"

Lisa admitted it was "usually not her" who would open up the conversations, because she "never knew that was allowed" in terms of having straightforward chats in that way.

She added: "I had to learn to be like, 'Can I talk to you about something?'"