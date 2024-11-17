Dave Coulier has cut out all sugar amid his cancer battle.

The 65-year-old actor - who has been married to Melissa Bring since 2014 - revealed earlier this week that he had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has now explained that his wife had enlisted the help of their nutritionist friend Melanie Samuels to put together a diet plan for via their new company.

He told People: "She has put together a whole nutrition plan for me. [Melissa] taken all the sugar out of my diet. Mel and Mel got together and they realised, 'We're on kind of the same journey here, why don't we do something together?' So they started this company, Live Well Lead Well.

"Maybe that's why you started this company so that you could help me.' I mean, it's kind of incredible timing."

Dave - who is best known for starring as Joey Gladstone on the classic ABC sitcom 'Full House' - recently admitted that he has made peace with the fact that this "could be the end" for him.

He told Today.com: "I told Melissa I don’t know why, but I [am] OK with whatever the news [is] going to be no matter how devastating. I can’t explain where that came from.

"I’ve had an incredible life.

"I’ve had the most amazing people in my life. This has been an extraordinary journey, and I’m OK if this is the end of the journey."

But when Dave first received the news that he was suffering from the disease, he admitted that it felt like he had been "punched in the stomach" and had never imagined it actually happening to him.

He added: "The first thing I said to them was, 'Wait a minute — cancer?' "I was feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you.

"You always hear about it happening to someone else."