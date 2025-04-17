Dave Coulier was "a mess" in the final days of his chemotherapy.

Dave Coulier was 'a mess' in the final days of his chemotherapy

The 65-year-old actor revealed in November that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and was declared cancer-free towards the end of March, but has now opened up about how what seemed like a common cold almost thwarted the last bout of treatment.

Speaking on the 'How Rude, Tanneritos!' podcast, he said: "My blood levels were so low because after chemo treatment, red blood cells dive. All your levels, your white blood cells, everything, just your immune system just kind of crashes. And so I caught a cold during that last chemo treatment.

"I couldn't leave for 10 days because I knew that the cumulative effect of the chemotherapy was going to happen.

"So I attributed it to that instead of realizing I have a cold and my immune system can't handle it right now."

"So I ended up in the hospital for four days while they administered an IV of antibiotics, for my fever to break. And they said, ‘Look, we don't know what's going on,'..

"I was a mess. And then we took some other tests and they finally boiled it down to, I had a rhinovirus."

The former 'Full House' star admitted that had doctors not acted when they did, things could have turned out very differently and he might not have survived at all.

He added: "And as my immune system started to regenerate a little bit, I started to come back. And on the fifth day, they finally said, ‘Your fever's gone, you can go home.’ But they said, ‘Had you waited another 48 hours with this, we could have lost you.'"

Dave's former co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, initially shared the "amazing" news that Dave had managed to come through his cancer battle.

She shared photos including the pair of them working on 'Full House' together and a selfie with herself, Dave and his wife Melissa on Instagram and wrote: "DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!!

"Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world! [three red heart emojis] (sic)"