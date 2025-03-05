Gabrielle Union has revealed her husband Dwyane Wade is cancer-free.

The 43-year-old former basketball star had a cancerous tumor removed from his kidney in December 2023, and his 52-year-old wife has given a major health update.

Appearing on 'The View', the 'Bring It On' actress was asked if he was "better now", and replied: "Yes, he's had the surgery and he's cancer-free, but it was a challenge."

She admitted it took her "a while" to come to terms with his diagnosis, and her mind immediately went to the "absolute worse-case".

She added: "You hear cancer [and] you're paralyzed because you think of the absolute worst-case scenario.

"I've had so many friends who are cancer survivors. I didn't go there; I went to 'he's gone.' "

When Dwyane underwent surgery, doctors removed 40 percent of his kidney.

Initially, her husband decided not to share the diagnosis with the family.

She explained: "He didn't tell everybody. He didn't even tell our whole family. He really wanted this to be very under the radar. He didn't tell anyone."

Last month, Gabrielle revealed the toll his health battle took on them and their loved ones.

She told 'Today with Jenna and Friends': "Obviously, him getting that diagnosis was traumatic for him, you know, being faced with your own mortality in your early 40s.

"You're like, 'Am I going to be here to see my family? Who am I without this big life? Without this healthy body?' "

Dwyane has children Zaire, 22, and Zaya, 17, with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, 10-year-old son Xavier with ex Aja Metoyer, and daughter Kaavia, six, with Gabrielle.

She pointed out that people don't necessarily think about the impact their health battle will have "on your marriage, on your family, on your kids".

She said: "That level of vulnerability, to go through removal of a good chunk of his kidney and the healing that involved, he needed us to be OK with his vulnerability.

"But more than that, he needed to be OK with his vulnerability. It was a challenge to give grace and receive it."