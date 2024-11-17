Gabrielle Union has quit X.

The 'Bring It On' actress has declared "enough is enough" and is stepping back from the social media platform, citing the return of "volatile" individuals to the app, as well as changes to the terms of service, which include all tweets, videos and photos being made available to train artificial intelligence bot Grok.

She wrote in her final post: “There are pivotal moments in life when we must declare that enough is enough—and for me, today is that day.

“Platforms like X were founded on authentic connections, true engagement, and creative expression, all anchored in respect for user privacy and trust.

"Yet, with the recent and upcoming changes to the terms of service—and the return of volatile figures—I find myself at a crossroads, facing a direction I can no longer fully support.

"I am committed to engaging in spaces that truly value inclusivity, respect, and integrity in the digital world. Sometimes, that means recognizing the last straw and knowing when to step away.”

But Gabrielle reassured fans she will still be using other platforms

She added: “To everyone I’ve connected with here, thank you for the laughs, the insights, and the endless support. I am not disappearing completely!

"You can still find me @gabunion on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Bluesky, Spill and Facebook linked in my bio, where we can continue building meaningful connections and positive vibes.(sic)"

The move comes after Jamie Lee Curtis also quit the platform.

She shared on Instagram an image showing her account on X - which was known as Twitter before being taken over by Elon Musk - had been "deactivated" and captioned her post with a quote from the 'Serenity Poem'.

She wrote: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference."

Her decision came hours after President-Elect Donald Trump had announced he was appointing Musk to lead his new Department of Government Efficiency.