Gabrielle Union is "scared but excited" about her stepdaughter leaving for college.

Gabrielle Union is 'scared but excited' about her stepdaughter leaving for college

The 52-year-old actress has six-year-old Kaavia with NBA star Dwyane Wade - who also has son Ziar, 23, daughter Zaya, 17, and 11-year-old Xavier from previous relationships - and doesn't see how she or her husband will be able to help their teenager when she heads off into higher education.

She told People: "[I am] scared but excited for her. She's an astrobiology major. So we can't help with that. We haven't been able to help with homework since the fourth grade, but we're excited for next year."

The 'Bring It On' star also brought up the age difference between Zaya and her youngest and has enjoyed that the two of them have been able to attend the same school at the same time before now.

She said: "It's funny because Zaya's a senior and [Kaavia's] in kindergarten at the same school.

"And so during Kaav's lunch, Zaya comes and hangs out with Kaav. And this is really special that they're at the same school, at least for one year."

Earlier this year, Zaya revealed that her parents are "really cool" about the idea of her dating and insisted that she loved to "gossip" about boys with her stepmother.

She told Seventeen: "They're really cool about it. Me and my stepmom love to dish the dirt and tap into the high school gossip. "She gets excited for me when I'm like, 'Oh, I like this person."

However, Zaya did note that her dad can be "kind of intimidating" to any potential suitors but his facade will ware off eventually once his "real personality" manages to break through.

She added: "My dad... he tries to scare any person I have interest in. He's kind of intimidating.

"The people I've dated have all been afraid of him in the first interaction. He's gigantic and has this deep, booming voice.

But the facade only lasts for so long and you actually see his real personality. He's a teddy bear!"