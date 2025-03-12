Gal Gadot thinks social media has made the world feel "very confusing".

Gal Gadot has voiced her concerns about social media

The 39-year-old actress' four daughters - Alma, 13, Maya, eight, Daniella, three, and Ori, 12 months - are all growing up in a social media-obsessed society, and Gal believes the ever-increasing reliance on platforms like Instagram and TikTok is actually unhealthy for young women.

The Hollywood star - who has been married to businessman Jaron Varsano since 2008 - told DuJour magazine: "I always tell my kids that for me, growing up was so much easier than it is for you.

"They grew up with all these filters. With curated postings. They think it’s real, not knowing that it’s been totally filtered and retouched.

"I tell them, ‘Whatever you see out there, it’s false, not true.’ It’s a very confusing world for a girl."

Gal's family home was "very, very quiet" during her own childhood. But the actress has joked that her home life is now "mayhem".

She explained: "I wanted to have a messy home with mayhem and all that."

Gal actually relishes the noise and energy created by her children.

The actress said: "If you come to my house, they laugh, they fight, they cry. It’s a whole range of emotions, and I love it. Yes, it’s a lot. I juggle. I do my best and we have help and my husband does the best job as a dad. I don’t sleep a lot."

Gal previously admitted that it's not easy to balance her acting career with her family life.

The 'Wonder Woman' star told Glamour magazine in 2020: "You have to balance between having a career and having a family. It's something that is always a handful and my career takes a lot."