The Game has been helping firefighters on the ground in Los Angeles.

The Game is helping firefighters

The 'California Vacation' hitmaker - whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor - has given a hand with the relief efforts for the wildfires in the city, with his duties having included handing out essentials to those battling the blazes and assisting with the rescue of lost and abandoned pets.

He said in a video shared to Instagram on Sunday (12.01.25): “We came out here this morning with blankets, pillows, coffee, bananas, water — just anything we can, you know, bring to help these firemen out here on the wake-up, man.

“They’re doing big, amazing things here.”

The 45-year-old rapper then told how he was off to Altadena to "rescue some anials and drop off at the shelter".

He added: “Then we’re gonna hit the other side of town and probably pull up on a few of the homies doing work over there."

The Game urged other people to help with the relief efforts however they can.

He said: “It’s just a time where everybody needs everybody, you know?

"It’s like one of those times in America where everybody just needs to hone in on what’s going on here and do anything that you can to help."

The 'Block Wars' hitmaker is proud to be part of the relief efforts but admitted he was shocked that firefighters keep thanking him for his assistance.

He captioned the post: "Me + my team have been down here with the brave men + women fire fighters on the grown day in + day out assisting anyway I can to make their days a little easier.

"The hearts + level of humility in each + every soul down here is a beautiful thing to witness + be a part of.

"These fighters are coming from all over the city, state + country to help put an end to what has been a long week of catastrophic events caused by these fires.

"They kept thanking me for being here… and in my mind I’m like, “No, THANK YOU !!!” for doing the unimaginable in a time of pure terror + despair.

"My heart goes out to each + every person directly affected + those watching from all over the world who are mentally in pieces over what has happened in my city.

"I am here for Los Angeles + I will always be here to do my part.

"To everyone calling me.. asking how they can help, stay locked in to my page as I’ll be posting information, links etc to get everyone in a position to assist. Love - The Game"