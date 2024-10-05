Garth Brooks has declared going through “bad times” in marriage tests a couple’s “mettle”.

The country music giant, 62, spoke about his bond with his 60-year-old wife Trisha Yearwood, who he married in 2005, on Tuesday (01.10.24) – two days before he was hit by a court claim by a woman identified only as Jane Roe, who has said in a lawsuit filed on Thursday (03.10.24) she was raped by the musician after working as his hairstylist and make-up artist.

Garth told People in his Tuesday chat: “My favourite thing about getting to be Ms Yearwood’s partner is the good times, but also going through the bad times together because that makes you one and it tests your mettle.

“But what you find out is you have a love that’s going to last beyond this lifetime. I found her in the last life. I’ll find her in the next one.”

Trish also spoke to People in the same chat, and told what keeps her and Garth’s marriage alive.

She added: “At the end of the day, we’re best friends. We actually enjoy each other’s company.

“People always ask us when we’re on tour together, ‘You’re with your husband all the time, how is that?’

“I’m like, ‘We actually enjoy each other’s company and I can’t imagine doing this build without you.”

Garth’s lawsuit accuser had her claims against him filed on Thursday in California, saying the country star raped her in 2019 after she was hired as a hairstylist for the singer and his wife.

Garth said in a statement after the claim was made public it was part of a “hush money” shakedown.

He added: “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.

“Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behaviour I am incapable of – ugly acts no human should ever do to another.

“I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now.

“I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”

His accuser’s lawyer Douglas H Wigdor hit back at Garth’s claim by comparing him to jailed rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 54, who is awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

He said: “I cannot get into settlement discussions, but the suggestion made by Brooks that he was unwilling to pay millions (to Jane Roe) is simply not true.

“It seems as though Sean Combs and Garth Brooks are using the same public relations team by attacking legitimate victims.

“We are very confident in our case and over time the public will see his true character rather than his highly curated persona.”