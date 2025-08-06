Gary Numan's wife Gemma O'Neil is preparing to undergo spinal surgery.

Gary Numan's wife Gemma is preparing for spinal surgery

Gemma – who married the musician in 1997 – has spent years suffering chronic neck pain and migraines and she underwent an operation last year to make her more comfortable but the issues returned so she's having another procedure and preparing for a major operation to replace "five cervical discs" after her husband finishes his current tour later this year.

In a post on Instagram, Gemma explained: "Just had my spine procedure in London again like last year it gave me 8 months relief!

"The the neck pain and migraines came screaming back! So I’ve come agin to hope to get me through the next few months until I absolutely have to have 5 cervical discs removed and replaced asap after the @garynuman tour!

"This pain relief throughout cervical pain and thoracic should kick in soon ! Pleeeeeease god may it [sic]!"

The 57 year old - who has three daughters with the musician - revealed she's also planning to undergo surgery to treat Nutcracker syndrome - a condition in which the left renal vein is compressed - which she's hoping will relieve more of her pain.

She added: "Then [after the spinal surgery it's] home to LA for my kidney autotransplantation for the nutcracker syndrome!

"I was diagnosed with #nutcrackersyndrome syndrome ... crushed renal vein ... a couple months back after 2 years of weird harsh pains ! ... I’m a broken nightmare! Hopefully getting fixed!"

Gary previously credited Gemma with helping him deal with his Asperger's syndrome and admitted he really relies on her.

Speaking to the Big Issue magazine, he explained: "I don't think I would be here if I hadn't met my wife Gemma. I don't think I'd have rediscovered that spark. I don't think I'd be the person I am, for f****** sure.

"She's made me so much nicer than I was. I've never been a horrible or mean person but the way I processed my Asperger's back then was very different to the way I do now.

"She's taught me how to recognise it and come up with mechanisms to get around it. I'd be a hermit in a f******* treehouse if it wasn't for her forcing me to get out into the world.

"I really rely on her. To this day, when I feel a kick under the table I know I'm saying something I should really think about. She's the buffer between me and the world."