Gavin Rossdale is "careful not to push" music on his children.
The 59-year-old star - who has Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani - has revealed that he wants his kids to find their own path in life.
Gavin - who also has Daisy, 36, with Pearl Lowe - told Us Weekly: "I’m really careful not to push. I’m their dad — father, not friend.
"Now, if they discover it independently, that’s when it’s, like, I don’t want it to suck."
Gavin actually joked that he's no longer the best singer in his own house.
He said: "What happens with me now in my house [is] they’ll play their songs — what they’re doing.
"Kingston will do that — play an amazing song. Zuma has begun recording — he’s out of control. I’m not even the best singer in my house anymore. It’s super annoying.
"So, I take pride in listening to everything they’re doing and not sharing anything that I’m doing with them."
Despite this, Gavin's kids are already fans of his music.
Gavin - who is best known as the lead singer of the band Bush - shared: "So I put it together and my son Zuma came in. He goes, ‘What you working on?’ I was like, ‘Check it out.’ And I did think he’d be impressed.
"This is why I don’t do this stuff normally. So I played it. I said, ‘Yeah, just put this together, no big.’ He goes — and he’s [giving] me the poo face — he goes, ‘You’re not putting that out, are you?’ I said, ‘Well, I was thinking of it. Why, is there something particularly wrong with it?’ He goes, Machinehead is legendary. I dunno about that.’ And then left the room. Destroyed me. Killed me."
Meanwhile, Gavin previously admitted that he tries to cherish the time he spends with his kids.
He told E News! in 2022: "I think it's all about just the time you spend with them. It's just unfortunate sometimes they have school and they have to be elsewhere. Everything is better when they're there."
