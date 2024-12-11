Geena Davis only learned to be herself "unapologetically" when she became an adult.

The 68-year-old actress stands at a height of six feet and admitted that her stature was such an issue to her as a child that she used to "wish" to be shorter and only embraced it in later years.

She told People: "I've always been tall - I was a tall baby. As a kid, my fondest wish was to take up less space in the world. It was only as an adult I realized I could be all of who I was, unapologetically."

The 'Thelma and Louise' star has been inspired by her childhood to write the book 'The Girl Who Was Too Big for the Page' and wanted to offer some "reassurance" to younger generations that they can always be "true" to themselves.

She said: "So I wrote this book for all of the ‘too big’ children — including children with big personalities and big dreams — who need reassurance that they can be their true selves and make their own space in the world,” Davis continues. “It was a joy to write, and so wonderful to be able to illustrate my own words to bring my characters to life. I can’t wait to have it out in the world."

'The Girl Who Was Too Big for the Page' will be published on April 29, 2025 through Philomel books.

Publisher Jill Santopolo said: “Geena is now working in the children’s book space to share an important message with young readers — that tall, short or in between, you are deserving of all the space you need to be your true self.”