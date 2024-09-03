Gemma Arterton has been having an "awful" time of it with her sick baby.

Gemma Arterton has been having an 'awful' time of it with her sick baby

The 38-year-old actress welcomed a baby boy over the Christmas period of 2022 with her husband Rory Keenan but the little one has been ill over the last few weeks and admitted that his first proper bout of illness has been difficult to cope with.

She told Metro newspaper's SixtySeconds column: "We've been dealing with a stomach flu sickness for the past ten days. I have to admit that it has been awful.

"We all got it and my son's still got it. Today we were up at 5am, cleaning up and changing nappies. Please let it end."

'The Critic' star noted that she was prepared for motherhood in that she is able to manage on "very little sleep" but has wondered when these early challenges will start to get "easier" for her.

She said: "The good thing is I don't sleep that much, so I'm used to it - I'm able to function on very little sleep. But there are good days and bad days. People keep saying, 'It gets easier' and I'm like, 'When?'"

Meanwhile, Gemma trained at the esteemed drama school RADA in her late teens, and after making her film debut as head girl Kelly in the 2007 comedy 'St. Trinians', she was cast as MI6 agent Strawberry Fields in the 007 thriller 'Quantum of Solace' alongside Daniel Craig but admitted that she was "quite naive" at the time and didn't realise just how "big a deal it was" to land the part of a Bond girl.

She said: "I loved making 'Quantum Of Solace' - and I'm still friends with people on it. The legacy of it was something

I didn't expect. I was quite naive and didn't really grow up watching Bond films, so I didn't know how big a deal it was at the time.