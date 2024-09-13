Gemma Arterton is "open" to returning to Hollywood.

Gemma Arterton could return to Hollywood

The 38-year-old actress previously distanced herself from the American film business, but Gemma is now open-minded about a possible return to Hollywood, following the impact of the #MeToo movement.

Gemma - who is married to actor Rory Keenan - told The Times newspaper: "We’ve had a change of leadership in Hollywood.

"I’d feel happier being there and working on those big-budget movies. And since #MeToo, I did a blockbuster-type movie in 'The King’s Man' and I had a positive experience, so now I’m open to that world.

"My husband and I are a bit enamoured by New York."

Gemma starred in the 2008 James Bond film 'Quantum of Solace', and although she had a good experience on the movie, she struggled to cope with "the aftermath".

The actress explained: "I just had no idea how huge they were and how much it would follow me around, and that’s frustrating for me because I’ve done so much since."

Meanwhile, Gemma recently revealed that she argued with a Hollywood director after they asked her to film an unplanned sex scene.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Gemma explained: "I remember being on a set once and the director said, 'You're going to s*** on the bed'.

"And I said, 'No, this scene was written for us to be off screen, so you just hear the noises. I'd never have accepted the role if it was going to be filmed.'

"He put pressure on us on the day. The other actor, God bless him, was mortified. There were very high-profile people there."

Gemma - who didn't name the director or the film - ultimately refused to shoot the scene.

She recalled: "I said, 'You can't do that, I'm flat out not doing it. I don't care if you think I'm difficult', but I only felt like I could say that because I was older."