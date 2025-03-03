Gene Hackman death investigators say pills found at the scene of his shock passing are “of concern”.

The late actor, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead in their Santa Fe home last week, with investigators saying it could take weeks to determine the cause of their deaths.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza of Santa Fe County has now told reporters pills discovered near Betsy’s body were "of concern" – but stressed no conclusions had yet been reached about their role in the pair’s passings.

He said: "Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.

"The manner and cause of death have not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending."

Gene was a two-time Oscar-winning actor known for roles in ‘The French Connection’, ‘Unforgiven’, ‘I Never Sang for My Father’ and ‘Bonnie and Clyde’.

He was found on the floor of a wet room in the couple’s mansion on Wednesday, 26 February.

His wife Betsy was found in a bathroom next to a heater, and one of their three dogs was discovered dead in a cupboard. The remaining two were rescued alive.

Investigators are attempting to establish the timeline of their deaths.

Gene’s pacemaker registered its last event on 17 February – nine days before his body was found.

Sheriff Mendoza said: "According to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption, that that was his last day of life."

Authorities initially considered carbon monoxide poisoning but later ruled it out following an examination by the medical examiner.

The sheriff confirmed a prescription bottle and scattered pills were found near Betsy and were "significant evidence" in the case.

He added: "Whether they or other drugs were a factor won’t be known until toxicology tests are completed."

Officers are expected to interview Gene’s three children from his first marriage to gather more information about the couple’s final days.

Gene, who married Betsy in 1991, retired from acting in 2004 after a career spanning six decades.