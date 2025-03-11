Gene Hackman said he would have likely died "long ago" without the care and support of his wife Betsy Arakawa.

The actor, 95, and his 65-year-old spouse were found deceased at their home in Santa Fe Summit, New Mexico, on Wednesday, 26 February, after the couple had lived a quiet life away from the spotlight in their home state.

Their friend Tom Allin, who had been friends with Gene for around 20 years, has now told The New York Times 'The French Connection' star "seemed happy" to have his wife "run things" and take care of him.

He added: "She was very protective of him.:

Tom also said Gene had expressed his gratitude for her support to him, saying: "He probably would have died long ago without her."

Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s chief medical examiner, confirmed on Friday, 7 March Betsy died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome – a rare but often fatal disease caused by hantavirus, which is transmitted through rodent urine, saliva and droppings. Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza said her last known communication was an email sent on 11 February.

Gene died from a combination of severe heart disease, high blood pressure and advanced Alzheimer’s disease, authorities said. The last recorded activity on his pacemaker was registered on 17 February.

Ms Jarrell stated it was "reasonable to conclude" he died the following day, adding: "It is reasonable to conclude that Ms Hackman passed first."

Authorities were alerted to a possible emergency at the Hackmans' home when a pest control worker contacted a neighbourhood security officer after receiving no response at the property.

The officer saw the bodies through a window and called emergency services.

Gene was found in a mudroom at his home, while Betsy was discovered in a bathroom near a space heater and scattered pills, according to a search warrant affidavit.

The couple’s dog, Zinna, was found deceased in a crate inside a closet, while two other dogs were found alive on the property.

A necropsy is being conducted to determine the cause of Zinna’s death.

Gene, widely regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation, met Betsy while she was working part-time at a Los Angeles gym and pursuing a career in classical music.

They moved in together in Santa Fe in 1990 and married the following year.