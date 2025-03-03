Gene Hackman’s fans have turned his favourite restaurants in Santa Fe, New Mexico, into a memorial ground for the late actor.

The 95-year-old star, who died in February alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, was a regular at Jinja Bar Bistro, where admirers are now filling the spot with flowers and notes in his memory.

Gene, known for roles in ‘The French Connection’ and ‘Unforgiven’, was found dead in his Santa Fe home on 26 February.

Authorities believe he died on 17 February, based on the last recorded activity of his pacemaker.

His wife was discovered in a separate room, near a space heater and an open bottle of prescription pills, including medication for thyroid issues, Tylenol, and blood pressure tablets.

Doug Lanham, the owner of Jinja Bar and Bistro and a former business partner of Gene’s, told TMZ: “He was a dear friend and would sometimes drop in for a bite or to pay patrons’ tabs.”

He added Gene was also a talented painter, and many of his artworks remain displayed on the walls of the restaurant.

Another of the actor’s favourite spots was Harry’s Roadhouse.

Its owner, Kathleen O’Brien, 61, told DailyMail.com: “I’ve known Gene and his wife for over 30 years. He was a beloved, beloved regular of ours.”

She said Gene was “never presumptuous” and was “always kind and very generous, always quick to smile and make a wry joke”.

Kathleen went on: “We were always giving them the space to be very private people.”

She recalled an encounter in 2008 when Gene visited Harry’s Roadhouse as Guy Fieri was filming an episode of ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’.

Kathleen added: “That was crazy. They were taping, and Gene happened to be coming in for a business meeting for a book he was writing.

“One of Guy’s assistants came running into the kitchen as they were shooting, and said, ‘Guy, Gene Hackman is here!’ “Guy Fieri ran right out of the kitchen and grabbed Gene, and they sat down at the counter and had a conversation for 45 minutes.”