Gene Hackman's daughter insists that the star was 'in good health' before his death

The 95-year-old Hollywood great and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in separate rooms of their Santa Fe property on Wednesday (26.02.25) but his daughter insists that he was 'in good health" prior to his passing.

Leslie told DailyMail.com: "Despite his age, he was in a very good physical condition.

"He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health."

Leslie - one of the 'Unforgiven' star's three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese - did state that her father's death was "not terribly shocking because he was 95".

She also added that she had not seen or heard from her reclusive dad for a "few months" as she lives in California, even though they enjoyed a "close" relationship.

Leslie, 58, said: "We were close. I hadn't talked to them for a couple of months, but everything was normal and everything was good."

Leslie has stressed that the Oscar-winner and his wife Betsy had "a wonderful marriage" after tying the knot over 30 years ago.

She said: "They had a wonderful marriage. And I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive.

"(Betsy) took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health.

"So I am appreciative to her for that, and I'm very saddened by her passing."

Leslie confirmed that she will be travelling to New Mexico once the police provide her with more information after the authorities revealed that the circumstances surrounding the pair's deaths were "not normal".

She explained: "We need to wait and find out whatever information from the police. We weren't expecting to have to go out there and go through the house and all that.

"So we have some work cut out for us. But yeah, we'll be going out to New Mexico."