Geoffrey Owens 'struggles to make ends meet'

The 63-year-old 'Cosby Show' actor was photographed working at a Trader Joe's grocery store in 2018 and later went on to quit the job because of concerns over his privacy.

During a recent appearance on an Atlanta radio station's 'Big Tigger Morning Show', he explained: "It was strange because someone had been in the store taking pictures. And I was like, now that this is breaking, I’m not going to feel comfortable working in this store wondering who is around with a camera. It would just be too weird. I’m a very private person."

However, he admitted that despite landing more acting work after quitting, he still struggles financially.

He said: "It wasn’t like I quit knowing I would be making a lot of money soon or anything. I just felt like I wasn’t going to be able to handle that kind of scrutiny and attack on my privacy.

"I struggle every day to make my ends meet. And people can’t get their heads around that because they see me in movies, whether it’s 'Mr. Santa' or I’m on 'Poppa’s House' on CBS right now. People have the impression that, ‘You’re making a lot of money. What’s the problem? Why would you have financial troubles?’ They don’t understand the specifics of how my industry works."

Yet, Geoffrey is grateful to still be working in an industry he loves.

He said: "I'm grateful for the work I have. I work more than a lot of people do, so I got to keep perspective."