George Clooney doesn't want his kids to know about fame.

George and Amal Clooney refuse to explain fame to their kids

The 63-year-old actor - who has twins Ella and Alexander, seven, with his wife Amal Clooney - explained that while the little ones are aware of what their mother's profession is, they are yet to see any films from his film career and he refused to explain to them anything about his Hollywood stardom when they asked.

He told E! News: "They know what a lawyer is. I don't want them to [see my work] for the most part. But they did say to me one day when they came home from school, ‘What's ‘famous?’ Which we didn't want to explain."

Amal - who tied the knot with the former 'ER' star in 2014 but has has been a human rights lawyer for more than 20 years - clarified that the children seem aware that their father is an actor, and then seem to be "intrigued" by the concept of such a career.

She said: "They know you're an actor. I think. They find it intriguing."

George also revealed that his son had grasped the idea of putting on a costume to play a character a little while ago as he decided to play Batman for the day.

He said: "My son dressed up as Batman not long ago. And he said, ‘I'm Batman.’ I told him I was Batman. He goes, ‘Not really.'

"And I was like, ‘You have no idea how accurate you are."

The 'Wolfs' actor also noted that he and his wife are both "lucky" in that they are able to work remotely as much as possible in order to retain as much of a family life as they can.

He said: "We both work from home as much as possible and we try not to spend too much time apart when we're traveling, so we basically follow each other around the globe. We're lucky."