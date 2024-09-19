George Clooney and Brad Pitt found it “easy” to work together on their new movie.

The 63-year-old actor appears alongside his long-time friend Brad, 60, in the new movie ‘Wolfs’, which tells of loan fixers who get assigned to the same job, and he has said they are great co-stars as he feels so comfortable working with his old pal and knows he won’t have to come to the role expecting to “hit a curve ball”.

George told People: “I’m too old to hit a curve ball, but I think that’s an automatic, too. Never going to be a straight answer or straight delivery.

“No, from the minute we got there, it was just easy to do it again.

“The fun part is that all the dialogue of us talking on top of each other was pretty easy to do because it was fun.”

George and Brad have famously co-starred in movies such as the ‘Ocean’ trilogy and the Coen brothers’ comedy ‘Burn After Reading’.

The former ‘E.R.’ actor has insisted he and Brad were paid “millions and millions and millions of dollars less” than it was reported for starring together in ‘Wolfs’.

A report from The New York Times said the A-listers were paid more than $35 million each for their work in the action comedy.

But George said at the Venice Film Festival ahead of the thriller’s world premiere: “(It was) an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported.

“And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries.

“I think that’s terrible – it’ll make it impossible to make films."

George’s comments come amid Apple’s decision to not give ‘Wolfs’ a wide cinema release in the US.

Instead, the streamer chose to show it on a limited number of movie screens for one week before making the film available on its online service on 20 September.