George Clooney has described Scott L. Schwartz as a "gentle soul".

George Clooney has paid tribute to Scott L Schwartz

The 63-year-old star is mourning the death of the actor and former professional wrestler - who he first worked with in 2001 on 'Ocean's Eleven' and subsequent two sequels - after he died aged 65 from congestive heart failure on November 26.

In a statement, Clooney told Variety: "I’m sorry to hear that Scott is gone.

“We did three films together and I’ve never been so gently punched. He was a gentle soul and he will be dearly missed.”

Schwartz played Bruiser, who helped set up a fake fight in the first film in the franchise.

His representative confirmed his death in a statement as they hailed him as "a jolly person, so full of life".

They told the same outlet: “Those who know Scott personally associated him with being a jolly person, so full of life, a strong loving person, foodie and travel aficionado.

“Scott truly loved life and everyone that he met along the way.

"When he wasn’t acting, wrestling or telling jokes he spent his time visiting children with cancer at children’s hospitals.”

Actor Rick Zahn also paid tribute to Schwartz, hailing him "a good man" and "dear friend".

He wrote on Instagram: "Scott has battled ill health these past couple of years. But with [wife] Misty at his side, Scott peacefully transitioned. The suffering is over.

"At 6'10", Scott was one of the rare few I looked up to. But it wasn't just because he was actually taller.

"It was because of his heart. He lived life with passion. And he adored his wife, Misty."

Schwartz first started wrestling as Giant David in 1979, and soon transitioned into Hollywood.

He worked as a stuntman, as well as acting in the likes of 'The Mentalist', 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer', 'Starsky and Hutch' and 'The Scorpion King'.

He is survived by his wife Misty and their children Angela and Adam, his mother-in-law Brenda, aunt Penni, and cousins CHerry and Duwayne.