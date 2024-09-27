George Clooney is always "so proud" of his wife.

Amal and George Clooney at The Albies

The 'Wolfs' actor and his spouse Amal walked the red carpet at The Albies - which was hosted by their own Clooney Foundation for Justice - on Thursday (26.09.24) night in New York and the 63-year-old actor is always happy to support the human rights lawyer in all her endeavours.

Speaking at the event, which recognises those who devote their lives to justice, George told People magazine: “I would support anything my wife is involved in.

“She’s always on the right side of history, and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what and this is an event where we get to focus all the attention on the people who don’t get enough attention.”

And 46-year-old Amal was equally complimentary about her husband, with whom she has seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

She said: “He’s an amazing advocate, and it just means so much to me to be able to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories that we’re telling tonight.”

But George joked he'd had to bribe his wife to say something nice.

He quipped: “I’m giving her money right now, you can’t see, right behind her back.”

The pair will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday (27.09.24) and the 'Burn After Reading' star had a surprise planned for his wife.

He said: “I’m taking her somewhere tonight, but she doesn’t know where."

The couple are proud to be part of The Albies through their foundation, and hope to "protect" those who do "incredible" work.

George told 'Access Hollywood': “We’re trying to protect them, shine a spotlight on them.

"Our job is to shine a big light on the people that are doing some incredible work and try to protect them.”

Amal added: “Our work has now led to dozens of people being acquitted or released from prison and every time you see that happening it’s obviously really satisfying.

“We’re also working survivors of violent conflict and sexual violence and when we see the needle moving closer to accountability and closer to survivors getting compensation, that’s obviously something we’re always going for."