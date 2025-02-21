George Clooney 'didn't think he had a chance' with Amal Clooney because of the age gap

George Clooney "didn't think he had a chance" with wife Amal because of the age gap.

The 63-year-old actor tied the knot with lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 47, in 2014 and they have seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella together but he admitted that he thought the fact that he was 17 years older than her may have been a problem,

He told the New York Times: "I wasn't really in the market for being a dad. Then I met Amal and we fell in love.

"I have to say that, after that, everything made sense.

"[When we first met] I was like 'Oh my God!' Then I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed."

The former 'ER' star addressed his age with Amal on his last milestone birthday

He said: "I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60 as he shared his concerns with her that he will not be able to do all the things he does now as the years roll on.

"I said, ‘Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30. "But in 30 years, I’m 90. There are some things you’re not doing [at that age] no matter how many granola bars you eat."

The Hollywood actor added that he had to explain to his wife that he wants to "jam in" everything he can over the next few years, even though it will mean stepping back from working as much.

He said: "I told Amal, ‘We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we’re jamming in everything we can. Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, ‘God, I wish I worked more...'"