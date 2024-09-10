George Lucas, Mark Hamill, and Matthew Broderick are among the stars who have paid tribute to James Earl Jones.

George Lucas pays tribute to James Earl Jones

The legendary actor, who was the voice behind 'Star Wars' villain Darth Vader and Mustafa in 'The Lion King', passed away on Monday (09.09.24) aged 93, and 'Star Wars' creator Lucas has praised Jones for being a "beautiful human being" as well as an "incredible actor".

He said in a statement: "James was an incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit.

"For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being.

"He gave depth, sincerity and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn. James will be missed by so many of us...friends and fans alike."

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added: "James Earl Jones is one of the most versatile and talented actors of our time, with an iconic body of work across film, stage and television.

"The menacing baritone he brought to Darth Vader will forever be beloved by fans and regarded as one of the great villainous performances in cinema. His commanding presence on screen, and warm personality off screen, will be greatly missed."

One of Jones' most iconic scenes came in 1980 movie 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' when Darth Vader told Luke Skywalker: "I am your father."

Following Jones' death, Hamill, who portrayed Skywalker, wrote on X: "#RIP dad [heart-broken emoji]"

On Instagram, he posted: "One of the world’s finest actors whose contributions to Star Wars were immeasurable. He’ll be greatly missed. #RIP dad (sic)"

Broderick also portrayed Jones' on-screen son.

He starred as Simba in 1994 animated movie 'The Lion King', and the actor has praised Jones as "one of the very best of his or any generation".

He told PEOPLE: "I’m so lucky to have had a chance to work with James Earl Jones. To have had him play my father, my king! And to get to know him a little bit.

"I'd cross paths with him from time to time over the years and I was always so thrilled to see him.

"He was a great listener. Far different from what you might imagine from that austere, kingly, beautiful voice.

"His brilliant, frightening, heart-breaking performance in Fences might be my favourite but there really are so many great performances in that long, magnificent career it’s impossible to choose a favourite."

"One of the very best of his or any generation. A great American actor."

Disney CEO Bob Iger has also paid tribute to Jones, highlighting the "uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit" he brought to his roles.

He said: "From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history.

"A celebrated stage actor with nearly 200 film and television credits to his name, the stories he brought to life with a uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences.

"On behalf of all of us at Disney, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."