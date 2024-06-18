Georgia May Jagger is pregnant.

The 32-year-old model - who is the daughter of Sir Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall - has confirmed via social media that she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick.

Alongside a series of pictures of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram: "Patiently waiting for our new best friend @cambryans (sic)"

In one of the photos, the model has lifted up her blue vest and she's cradling her growing bump.

Georgia and Cambryan have already been inundated with congratulatory messages from her friends and showbiz pals.

Georgia's half-brother, Lucas, simply wrote: 'Georgieeeeee [heart emoji] (sic)"

Poppy Delevingne has also offered her congratulations to the model.

The 38-year-old beauty - who is the elder sister of model and actress Cara Delevingne - wrote on Instagram: "Awwwww G may mama bear!!! LOVE these and love YOU so much. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Meadow Walker, the daughter of actor Paul Walker, wrote: "Angel [heart emoji] (sic)"

Meanwhile, Georgia previously revealed that her mum has encouraged her to face her fears.

The model has "always been terrified of public speaking" - but Jerry has urged her daughter to confront her fears.

Georgia - who now lives in the US with her boyfriend - told Harper's BAZAAR last year: “I am trying to get better at doing the things that scare me - I have always been terrified of public speaking, I've had huge anxiety around it but I had this opportunity to give out an award at the BRITs this year and I thought, ‘I am just going to do it’.

"My mum always says 'Make hay while the sun shines' - I don't want to feel regret about saying no to great opportunities just because I feel nervous. And there is nothing better than that feeling afterwards when you do something you are afraid of."