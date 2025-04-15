Geri Horner found writing her new book to be the "hardest thing" she's ever done.

The 52-year-old star's latest work, ‘Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire’ - the follow-up to her 2023 story 'Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen' - has found it takes a "massive" amount of "mental stamina" to pen a novel but she insisted the effort was worth it in the end.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "It is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

"The mental stamina of completing a novel is massive, like, to remember what you did in that bit …

"It’s sort of like, ‘Oh, my God.’

"To really show up for it is massive, but then when you see the cover and response, then there's something really thrilling about it and you think, 'Wow... then she's worth it.'

The Spice Girls singer compared writing a book to composing a song as they both take the audience "On a journey", but she thinks the former is a more substantial offering.

She explained: "They are both storytelling, connecting, and emoting.

“When you write a song or a story through video, that's like a coffee shot, you know, an espresso, whereas a story is a feast.

"It's a seven-course meal.

"You're kind of doing the same thing ...You’re taking your listener on a journey.”

And Geri compared the submission of manuscripts and receiving edited copy to the collaboration she had with her bandmates - Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Melanie C and Emma Bunton.

She said: "You've got all of this collaborative trust and conversation going through your work ...

"If there is enough love in there, you're going to go, 'Okay, I'm going to pick and choose what I'm going to, you know, really gonna push for,'

"Or, I'm going to go, 'You know what, you've got a point there, and for the greater good, I'm going to listen to that note.'"

As well as paying attention "to that note", Geri has also been listening to the Spice Girls' fans about how they want a full reunion.

The last time the five of them performed together was at the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, but Victoria was absent from the girl band's 2019 reunion shows, citing personal reasons.

Speaking about a possible reunion with the fashion designer, Geri teased: "I'm so grateful to all the fans and, you know, the other girls.

“If and when that happens, it will come from all of us to say.

"I think that is the most respectful, if I’m honest.”