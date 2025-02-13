Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley doesn't understand NFL fans booing Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift has been supported by Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley after she was booed at the Super Bowl

The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker was jeered by fans at the Super Bowl last weekend where she was attending in support of her boyfriend - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce - and the Eagles running back was puzzled by the hostile reaction to the star's presence at the game.

Saquon told Sirius XM's 'The Howard Stern Show': "I remember they showed her on the jumbotron, and she got booed.

"I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there. She was there supporting her significant other."

Taylor's appearances at Chiefs games have earned significant attention in the press and Barkley argues that the pop star's presence has helped grow the sport's audience.

The 28-year-old NFL star said: "She made the game bigger.

"In football, we're all about, 'How can we expand the game and make it more international?'

"We're travelling to Brazil, we're travelling to Mexico, apparently we're travelling to Australia soon. So we're trying to expand the game, and her being a part of it's only helping that. I don't get the slack that she's getting."

However, US president Donald Trump - who was in attendance at the Super Bowl - had a less sympathetic reaction to Taylor, 35, being booed after she backed his presidential rival Kamala Harris in last year's election.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote after the game: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!(sic)"

The 78-year-old politician also shared a screenshot from an account called Libs of TikTok which showed fan reactions to him and Taylor, along with the caption: "Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing."