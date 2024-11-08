Pamela Anderson is the "Marilyn [Monroe] of our time", according to Gia Coppola.

The 57-year-old actress stars in 'The Last Showgirl' and Gia - who helmed the drama film - has heaped praise on the Hollywood star, likening Pamela to the iconic actress.

Gia, 37, told Entertainment Weekly: "She is the Marilyn of our time.

"I find her to be a very interesting human being. She's very intelligent and has an art background, and I could see she was a woman that was really craving to express herself as an actress creatively."

Pamela stars in the movie alongside the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd, and she didn't have any hesitations about joining the project.

The former 'Baywatch' star explained: "I’ve never read a script that I responded to like that before - no one was sending me anything like this.

"I read it and I thought, I have to do this. It's life or death. It’s really important."

Earlier this year, Pamela explained that she "had to" star in 'The Last Showgirl'.

The actress plays a Las Vegas showgirl in the film, and she relished the opportunity to star in the movie.

The Hollywood star told Collider: "I think timing is everything. I thought I was never gonna get the chance to do anything like this.

"I kind of thought, 'Oh, well, that's what people think of me. I'm just gonna go back to my farm, make jam, and that's it. I'll figure out another way to make my life beautiful.'

"But the documentary came out, the book came out, and Gia saw the documentary. She must be some kind of master or prophet or something, but she was so wonderful to send the script to me, and I read it and I was like, 'Oh god, this is that thing.'"