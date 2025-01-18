Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are "very happy together".

Gigi Hadid is loving life with Bradley Cooper

The 29-year-old model and Bradley, 50, began dating each other in late 2023, and although they're in no rush to get engaged, the celebrity duo are "serious about each other".

A source told PEOPLE: "Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together."

Gigi - who has daughter Khai, four, with her ex-partner Zayn Malik - and Bradley feel like their personalities are very complementary.

The insider explained: "Gigi has a free spirit personality and she brings out a fun side of Bradley."

The movie star - who has daughter Lea, six, with his ex-partner Irina Shayk - is also loving life with the runway star.

A second source shared: "They're very happy.

"They are busy with work, but also prioritise their relationship and daughters."

In 2023, a source claimed that Bradley felt "excited" about getting to know Gigi.

The Hollywood actor - who dated Irina between 2015 and 2019 - loves spending time with Gigi, with the insider observing that she's "exactly his type".

Speaking to DailyMail.com, the source explained: "Bradley is excited about getting to know Gigi.

"He hasn't felt this excitement about a woman in a very long time.

"They are taking it slow, but he's very into her. She is exactly his type."

Bradley and Gigi were also said to be "having fun" together, in spite of their age gap.

A second source said at the time: "Bradley is eager to date again and be in a relationship.

"He loves all that comes with it and Gigi is beautiful and she gets it, she is really cool and knows her way around relationships like this with famous men, so they are both having fun."