Gillian Anderson has announced an "even more daring" follow-up to her raunchy sexual fantasies book.

Gillian Anderson announces follow-up to Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous

The 56-year-old actress' tome 'Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous' title "gave thousands of women the freedom to talk about sex without shame or judgement" when it was published in September 2024, and it quickly became a number one Sunday Times bestseller in the UK, and a number eight New York Times bestseller.

Now, the 'Sex Education' star has said the anthology - which features fantasies and lovemaking confessions from real women, but with their names removed - "felt like just the beginning of a deeper conversation" and she will follow-up with a second book.

She is quoted by The Guardian newspaper as saying: "Whether you’re the Queen of Kink or have never been kissed, whether you’ve read Want cover to cover, or are just hearing about it now, I want to hear your favourite fantasies – and this time, I want to hear it all."

Those wishing to contribute to the book have until May 23 to submit their essay.

'Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous' collated 174 contributions after 'The X Files' legend asked people to "tell me what you think about sex".

Gillian split £500 ($665) for every letter that made it into the book between two charities.

These were Women for Women International, which provides support and education for women in "17 countries" that have "felt the devastating effects of conflict" - of which the book's publisher Bloomsbury also gave £50,000 - and War Child, which aims to give children affected by war a "safe future".

The donations will also be made for contributions to the second book.

Gillian was inspired by Nancy Friday's 1973 tome 'My Secret Garden: Women's Sexual Fantasies', which also collected women's fantasies through letters, as well as tapes and one-on-one interviews.

Speaking about 'Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous', the 'White Bird' actress said: “[It] gave thousands of women the freedom to talk about sex without shame or judgment; to see themselves in the words of strangers, and reflect on their own desires – some for the very first time."