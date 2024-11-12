Gillian Anderson felt overwhelmed by the success of 'The X Files'.

The 56-year-old actress played FBI agent Dana Scully in the hit sci-fi show, but Gillian has admitted that she struggled to cope with the pressure amid her sudden rise to stardom.

Gillian- who was just 25 when the series premiered in 1993 - said on the 'Fail Better' podcast: "I do remember times where I just bawled my eyes out.

"It's hard under those circumstances."

The actress starred alongside David Duchovny on the hit TV show, and she recalled them becoming "uber adults very quickly".

She said: "It required us to be, you know, uber adults very quickly. And I have to imagine that under those extreme circumstances that the only thing that at times is gonna wanna come out is actually our [inner] child and not our adult at all."

'The X Files' was a hugely successful and influential series, but the TV show's main stars often clashed behind the scenes.

And at one stage, Chris Carter - the series creator - suggested an innovative solution to end their feud.

David, 64 - who played the part of FBI agent Fox Mulder on the show - shared: "I think we were kind of butting heads so early on in the first season that Chris asked us if we would go into fake couples therapy. Would we go into, like, TV character couple therapy?

"I remember sitting in his office with [Gillian], and Chris is like, ‘Yeah, do you guys wanna go, like, into therapy?’ And I was like, ‘You mean as Mulder and Scully? I’m confused…’"