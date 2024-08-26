Gillian Anderson has vowed to never to give up her American passport despite living in the UK for the last 22 years.

'The X Files' star was born in Chicago but moved with her family to London where she spent much of her childhood before returning to the US when she was 11 and Gillian later moved back to the British capital as an adult in 2002.

Gillian has now insisted she feels strongly about keeping hold of her American roots even though she's very happy living in London. She told the Guardian newspaper: "It feels like my cells are American, and my soul is British. So if you ask me to give up my American passport, I would say it doesn’t feel right, no. Absolutely not. I’m American.

"And if you asked me to leave living in the UK? I’d say this is where I’m most comfortable, understood, accepted. So f*** off."

Gillian previously admitted she speaks with both an American and British accent and slips between them fairly regularly.

In an interview with The Telegraph newspaper, she explained: "It goes back and forth because I grew up in both places, so it depends on who I’m talking to.

"So usually when I’m talking to Brits, it slides into British, and vice versa for American. Sometimes it's conscious because I know that somebody will be thrown by it and so I'll consciously do it.

"Even on the phone my accent will change. Part of me wishes I could control it, but I can’t. I just slip into one or the other. When I moved to the States I tried hard to cling on to my British accent because it made me different."