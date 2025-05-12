Gillian Anderson will never quit acting to focus on her other projects.

Gillian Anderson has no plans to quit acting

'The X-Files' star has ventured into other areas in recent years - releasing a number of books and launching her own drinks company called G Spot - but Gillian is adamant she won't be stepping away from the screen because she never "gives up" on anything even if it seems too "hard".

When asked if she plans to step away from acting, she told The Sunday Times newspaper: "No … there have been other things where I’ve thought, ‘Oh my God, this is too hard. If I’d known this was this hard, I probably wouldn’t have ventured into it'."

She went on to admit setting up her drinks company was a major challenge, but she refuses to give up on it. She added: "If I’d known that having a drinks company was as full-on a job as it is, I probably would have said no, thank you.

"But it is what it is and I don’t give up."

Gillian released a book called 'Want' in 2024 which was a collection of women's sexual fantasies and she's currently working on a follow-up.

She recently urged women to send in their submissions for book number two.

Gillian was quoted by the Guardian newspaper as saying: "Whether you’re the Queen of Kink or have never been kissed, whether you’ve read 'Want' cover to cover, or are just hearing about it now, I want to hear your favourite fantasies – and this time, I want to hear it all."

Those wishing to contribute to the book have until May 23 to submit their essay.

'Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous' collated 174 contributions after Gillian asked people to "tell me what you think about sex".

She split £500 ($665) for every letter that made it into the book between two charities - Women for Women International, which provides support and education for women in 17 countries who have suffered the impact of conflict, and War Child, which aims to give children affected by war a "safe future".

Donations will also be made to charity for contributions to the second book.

Gillian was inspired to launch the project by Nancy Friday's 1973 tome 'My Secret Garden: Women's Sexual Fantasies', which also collected women's fantasies through letters, as well as tapes and one-on-one interviews.