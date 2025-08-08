Gina Carano has reached a legal settlement over her firing from The Mandalorian.

Gina Carano has reached an agreement with Disney

The 43-year-old actress was fired from the hit TV series back in 2021, following a series of controversial posts on social media, but Lucasfilm and the Walt Disney Company have now confirmed that they've reached a settlement agreement with Gina.

In a statement given to Variety, a spokesperson said: "The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies.

"Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future."

Gina previously hit out at Disney on social media, accusing the media giant of trying to "control" what their employees say in public.

The actress wrote on X: "Disney has confirmed what has been known all along, they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE you to do it. They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any chance they get to control what you say, what you think or they will attempt to destroy your career. Glad we cleared that up. The First Amendment does not allow Disney to wantonly DISCRIMINATE, which is what they have done in my case and frankly have now admitted they did. If you ever wanted to know what today’s ‘Disney values’ are, they just told you. (sic)"

Gina has yet to release a statement in response to the legal settlement. However, she seemingly referred to the settlement agreement in a recent social media post.

The actress - who was cast in The Mandalorian back in 2018 - wrote on X on Thursday (07.08.25): "… and the truth shall set you free."