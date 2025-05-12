Gisele Bundchen thinks being a mother is the "greatest gift" in life.
The 44-year-old star has taken to social media to celebrate Mother's Day (11.05.25) in the US and Brazil, and to reflect on her own experiences of motherhood.
Alongside a series of family photographs, Gisele wrote on Instagram: "I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life..Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived. Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present. Today, on Mother’s Day, I specially miss my mom, but my heart is full. Being a mother it’s been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day. To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy mother’s day! Sending so much love your way! [heart emoji] (sic)"
Gisele - who has Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with her ex-husband Tom Brady - welcomed a baby boy in February with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. However, the runway star has kept a deliberately low profile since then.
Meanwhile, Gisele previously claimed that she wouldn't change anything about her life.
The blonde beauty - who was married to Tom between 2009 and 2022 - insisted that she feels "grateful for every lesson" she's learned.
Gisele told ABC News: "I wouldn't change anything in my life.
"I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, who are the biggest blessings in my life, and now I get to create a new season - a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things. I get to walk my path in a different way. I'm grateful for all of it. I’m grateful for every lesson."
Gisele's setbacks have actually helped her to find some clarity.
The model - who was born in Brazil, but now lives in the US - explained: "It made me realise what I want and what I don't want.
"I'm very committed to living my truth more than ever. That’s where my heart is right now. I’m living my truth and I’m not apologising for it."
