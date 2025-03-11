Gisele Bündchen is said to be feeling "freer" since beginning her relationship with Joaquim Valente.

The 44-year-old supermodel ended her marriage with Tom, 47, in 2022 after their 13-year marriage after they had two children – son Benjamin, 15, and 12-year-old daughter – and a source has now said she "felt like she lived in Tom's shadow for a long time".

An insider made the comment to Page Six.

Gisele and Joaquim, 37, started dating in June 2023 and have kept a low profile since they had their first child together in early February.

A source added to Page Six Gisele is "grateful for what she had" with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom.

But the insider stressed the Brazilian model "feels freer" with her jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend and "is absolutely loving this new chapter" in her life.

Representatives for Brady and Bündchen did not immediately respond to 'Page Six'’s request for comment.

As the outlet previously reported, Tom was "stunned" when he learned Gisele was having a child with Joaquim.

An insider said: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim, but he never imagined they would be having a child together.

They added: "It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least."

Despite his initial reaction, Tom – now a Fox Sports NFL broadcaster – reached out to congratulate his ex-wife when news of the birth became public.

A source close to the NFL hero said he is happy for Gisele and wishes her "nothing but the best".