Gisele Bundchen is reportedly planning a home birth

The 44-year-old star is expecting her third child, and her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, and now an insider has claimed that she is

A source told People: "Gisele’s very happy in Miami. She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving. They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year. She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth."

The model - who already has Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with her ex-husband Tom Brady - has been dating the Jiu-Jitsu instructor since June 2023.

An insider previously revealed that Gisele - who was married to Tom between 2009 and 2022 - was loving life with Joaquim.

The source said: "She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there."

Despite this, the loved-up duo were "taking it slow".

Another insider explained: "They have been dating since June. They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first.

"She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other."

Tom and Gisele announced their split in 2022, and the sporting legend previously insisted that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.

Tom - who also has John, 17, with Bridget Moynahan - wrote on Instagram at the time: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gisele explained that the celebrity duo had simply "grown apart".

The blonde beauty said: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."