Gisele Bündchen was reportedly “open” to having another baby with Tom Brady before they split.

The supermodel, 44, had her divorce from the former NFL star, 47, finalised in 2022 after their 13-year marriage – and is said to have left her ex stunned when news broke on 28 October she was expecting her third child with her new 35-year-old boyfriend, martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente.

A source has now told Page Six about the former couple’s plans before their unexpected break-up: “Gisele and Tom were open to having another child during their marriage.

“But it wasn’t something they were actively trying to do.”

Gisele has son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Tom, and they co-parented the ex-athlete’s 17-year-old son Jack, who the seven-time Super Bowl winner had with his 53-year-old actress ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The source also told Page Six Gisele “feels blessed to be having another baby” and is “soaking up every moment” of her pregnancy with Joaquim.

They went on: “Gisele has always known she’s wanted to have a large family. She comes from a big family herself and it’s something that she wants for her own children.

“Gisele’s sisters are her best friends and she’s really close to all of them, especially her twin sister, Pati.

“So she’s happy to be able to give that to her own children.”

Gisele and her jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend were spotted out for the first time on Saturday (02.11.24) since their pregnancy news broke.

Despite the pair expecting their first baby, another source previously told Page Six they were taking things slowly in other ways.

They added the couple isn’t rushing to get married “anytime soon” and they’ll “live together for now”.