Gisele Bündchen has wished her ex-husband Tom Brady’s son a happy 17th birthday.

The Brazilian supermodel, 44, who split from retired NFL quarterback Tom, 47, in 2022, followed the ex-athlete’s lead by sending a gushing tribute to the teen on Instagram as he marked the milestone.

She said in a message to Jack Brady – who Tom had with his 53-year-old actress Bridget Moynahan – alongside a picture of her standing alongside the teen: “(He) turned into this beautiful, kind and incredible young man. We are so lucky to have you in our lives! Love you so much!”

Tom’s ex Bridget is yet to post about Jack’s big day, but Tom posted a carousel of images of Jack on Instagram alongside a sentimental tribute to the boy.

He said: “Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know.

“You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man.

“Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities. I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together.

“Those are all my favourite things about you.

“My least favourite is that you can beat me in one-on-one now (eye-rolling and crying laughing face emojis.)

“I love you always and forever, happy birthday, dad.”

One birthday tribute image uploaded by Tom showed Jack smiling for a selfie with his famous father and spending time with his half-siblings Benjamin, 14, and 11-year-old Vivian, who Tom co-parents with Gisele.

Tom and Bridget started dating in 2007, with the NFL star finding out early into their romance the actress was pregnant with his baby.